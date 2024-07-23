Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 3:11PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 310 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles southeast of Desert Center. This thunderstorm was nearly

stationary.

Strong, gusty winds will be capable of producing areas of blowing

dust with reduced visibilities below 5 miles.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Imperial and Riverside Counties.

This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 118 and 125.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.