Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 2:27PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

This includes the following highways… CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 97 and 116. CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 6. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

At 227 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Desert Center, moving northwest at 5 mph.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.