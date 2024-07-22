Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 7:09PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Published 7:09 PM

At 708 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles west of Kofa Wildlife Refuge, or 40 miles northeast of Martinez
Lake, moving south at 5 mph.

Strong, gusty winds will be capable of producing areas of blowing
dust with reduced visibilities down to 1 mile.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern La Paz
and north central Yuma Counties.

This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 86 and 100.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

National Weather Service

