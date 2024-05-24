Wind Advisory issued May 24 at 2:00PM MST until May 25 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage
possible.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in
briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in
blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution.