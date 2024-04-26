Wind Advisory issued April 26 at 9:43AM PDT until April 27 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Yuma.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight MST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Pockets of blowing
dust will cause suddenly reduced visibility adding to the driving
hazards. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result
in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in
blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution.