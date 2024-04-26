Wind Advisory issued April 26 at 9:43AM PDT until April 27 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Southeastern
Imperial County, Western Imperial County, Salton Sea, and Imperial
Valley.
* WHEN…Until midnight PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Pockets of
blowing dust will cause suddenly reduced visibility adding to the
driving hazards. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result
in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in
blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution.