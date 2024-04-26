Wind Advisory issued April 26 at 1:23PM PDT until April 27 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result
in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in
blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution.