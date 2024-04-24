Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 12:10PM MST until April 27 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions along Interstate 8 near
the San Diego County border, especially for larger vehicles
traveling along segments of the Interstate with crosswinds.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.