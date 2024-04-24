Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 12:10PM MST until April 27 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE… Imperial Valley, Western Imperial County, Salton Sea,
Southeastern Imperial County, western portion of Joshua Tree
National Park.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon
to 3 AM PDT Thursday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 2 PM
Friday to midnight PDT Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible. Areas
of blowing dust or sand at times will cause reduced
visibilities for an added hazard to motorists.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.