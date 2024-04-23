Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 1:34PM MST until April 27 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Wednesday to midnight PDT Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions along Interstate 8 near
the San Diego County border, especially for larger vehicles
traveling along road segments with crosswinds.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.