Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 1:58PM MST until April 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, west
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Imperial
Valley.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this
evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 3 PM to 11 PM PDT
Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage
possible.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.