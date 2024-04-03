Wind Advisory issued April 3 at 12:36PM MST until April 5 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Salton Sea, Chuckwalla Mountains, Southeastern
Imperial County, Western Imperial County and Imperial Valley.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Thursday to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Localized dense
blowing dust at times will also cause hazardous driving
conditions. Empty garbage cans may be knocked over. Light,
unsecured objects left outdoors may be become airborne. Minor
tree damage possible.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.