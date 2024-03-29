Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 9:45PM MST until March 30 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of south-central and southwest Arizona.
* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.