Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 1:24PM MST until March 29 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Joshua Tree
National Park, Chuckwalla Mountains, Southeastern Imperial
County, Chiriaco Summit, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla
Valley.
* WHEN…From 2 PM MST /2 PM PDT/ to 11 PM MST /11 PM PDT/
Friday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne. Blowing dust may impact visibility.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.