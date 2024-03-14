Wind Advisory issued March 14 at 2:18AM MST until March 14 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Imperial Valley and Salton Sea.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to noon PDT today.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Pockets of
blowing dust and sand will also cause hazardous driving
conditions. Light, unsecured objects left outdoors may become
airborne. Empty garbage cans may tip over.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.