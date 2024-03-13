Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 11:43AM MST until March 14 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Joshua Tree National Park, Chuckwalla Mountains,
Southeastern Imperial County and Chiriaco Summit.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to noon PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions due to strong crosswinds,
especially for larger vehicles, as well as pockets of blowing
dust. Light, unsecured objects left outdoors may become
airborne. Empty garbage cans may tip over.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.