Special Weather Statement issued February 6 at 5:04PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 502 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 24 miles north of Tacna to 12 miles northwest

of Mohawk to near Tyson. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Paloma and Hyder.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.