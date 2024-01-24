Dense Fog Advisory issued January 24 at 8:09AM MST until January 24 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…Visibility at or less than a quarter of a mile in dense

fog.

* WHERE…Central La Paz County, Aguila Valley, Gila River

Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale and

Sonoran Desert National Monument.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.