Dense Fog Advisory issued January 24 at 8:09AM MST until January 24 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…Visibility at or less than a quarter of a mile in dense
fog.

* WHERE…Central La Paz County, Aguila Valley, Gila River
Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale and
Sonoran Desert National Monument.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

National Weather Service

