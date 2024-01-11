Wind Advisory issued January 11 at 10:57AM MST until January 11 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern portion of Joshua Tree National Park,
Chuckwalla Mountains, Chiriaco Summit, Palo Verde Valley and
Chuckwalla Valley.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 1 PM PST today.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.