Hard Freeze Warning issued January 11 at 10:57AM MST until January 12 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. For the Hard Freeze Warning, temperatures as

low as the mid to upper 20s.

* WHERE…Parker Valley and Central La Paz County.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 2 PM

MST this afternoon. For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to

9 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne. Frost and freeze

conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and

possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.