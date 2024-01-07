Hard Freeze Warning issued January 7 at 9:52PM MST until January 9 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM MST Tuesday.

