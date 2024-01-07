Skip to Content
Freeze Warning issued January 7 at 9:52PM MST until January 9 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Published 9:52 PM

* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower 30s expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Kofa and Southeast Yuma County. In
California, Imperial Valley and Palo Verde Valley.

* WHEN…From 1 AM MST /midnight PST/ to 9 AM MST /8 AM PST/
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

National Weather Service

