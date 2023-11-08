Wind Advisory issued November 8 at 12:36AM MST until November 9 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Palo Verde
Valley and Chuckwalla Valley.
* WHEN…From 6 AM MST /5 AM PST/ this morning to 1 PM MST /noon
PST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.