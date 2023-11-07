Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 12:46PM MST until November 9 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Palo Verde
Valley and Chuckwalla Valley.
* WHEN…From 6 AM MST /5 AM PST/ Wednesday to 7 PM MST /6 PM
PST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds such as along the
I-10 corridor. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. In
addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing
dust or blowing sand.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.