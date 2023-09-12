Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 3:47PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 345 PM MST/345 PM PDT/, conditions are favorable for scattered
strong to severe thunderstorm development across south-central
Arizona lower deserts.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch or larger hail will be
possible.
Strong, gusty winds will be capable of producing areas of blowing
dust with reduced visibilities.
Locations impacted include…
Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe,
Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Apache
Junction, El Mirage, Florence, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley,
Coolidge, and Tolleson.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 36 and 204.
AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 241.
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 30 and 178.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.