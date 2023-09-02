Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 3:34PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Conditions are favorable late this afternoon for scattered

thunderstorms across the region. Any storms that form will be

capable of producing heavy rainfall and wind gusts 30 to 40 mph.

Localized rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches in an hour are possible

with localized flooding.

Remain alert for threatening storms. Never drive through flooded

roadways.

Locations impacted include…

Wickenburg, Tonopah, Quartzsite, Salome, Aguila, Brenda, Buckskin

Mountain Park, Bouse, Gladden, Vicksburg Junction, Wenden, Kofa

Wildlife Refuge, Vicksburg, Sundad, Harcuvar, Palm Canyon, Hyder, and

Ehrenberg.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.