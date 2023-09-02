Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 3:34PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
Conditions are favorable late this afternoon for scattered
thunderstorms across the region. Any storms that form will be
capable of producing heavy rainfall and wind gusts 30 to 40 mph.
Localized rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches in an hour are possible
with localized flooding.
Remain alert for threatening storms. Never drive through flooded
roadways.
Locations impacted include…
Wickenburg, Tonopah, Quartzsite, Salome, Aguila, Brenda, Buckskin
Mountain Park, Bouse, Gladden, Vicksburg Junction, Wenden, Kofa
Wildlife Refuge, Vicksburg, Sundad, Harcuvar, Palm Canyon, Hyder, and
Ehrenberg.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.