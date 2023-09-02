Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 12:32PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Conditions are favorable this afternoon for scattered thunderstorms
across the region. Any storms that form will be capable of producing
brief heavy rainfall and wind gusts 30 to 40 mph.

Localized rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches in an hour are possible
with localized flooding.

Remain alert for threatening storms. Never drive through flooded
roadways.

Locations impacted include…
Yuma, Goodyear, Buckeye, Somerton, Parker, Gila Bend, Alamo Lake,
Martinez Lake, Desert Center, Fortuna Foothills, Tonopah, Gadsden,
San Luis, Blythe, Estrella, Quartzsite, Wellton, Aguila, Kinter, and
Gladden.

National Weather Service

