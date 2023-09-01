Special Weather Statement issued September 1 at 12:58PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1257 PM MST/1257 PM PDT/, thunderstorms are developing across

the region. Some storms may become strong to severe.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible, which may generate

blowing dust.

Locations impacted include…

Yuma, El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Chiriaco Summit,

Plaster City, Martinez Lake, Salton City, Desert Center, Ocotillo,

Blythe, Holtville, Westmorland, North Shore, Nicholls Warm Springs,

Salton Sea Beach, Cibola, Palo Verde, and Andrade.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 10.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 156.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 4.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.