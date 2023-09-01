Special Weather Statement issued September 1 at 11:01AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 1059 AM MST, conditions are becoming more favorable for the
development of isolated to scattered thunderstorms. Some storms may
become strong to severe.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible, which could generate
blowing dust.
Locations impacted include…
Yuma, Gila Bend, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Tacna, Sentinel, Paloma,
Kinter, Blaisdell, Painted Rock Dam, Tyson, Gila Bend Auxiliary
Field, Dateland, Ligurta, Sundad, Mohawk, Palm Canyon, Hyder, and
Roll.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 12 and 117.
AZ Route 85 between mile markers 1 and 119.
AZ Route 95 between mile markers 33 and 81.
Torrential rainfall will also be possible with this storm, and may
cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations
and available television stations for additional information and
possible warnings from the National Weather Service.