Special Weather Statement issued September 1 at 11:01AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1059 AM MST, conditions are becoming more favorable for the

development of isolated to scattered thunderstorms. Some storms may

become strong to severe.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible, which could generate

blowing dust.

Locations impacted include…

Yuma, Gila Bend, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Tacna, Sentinel, Paloma,

Kinter, Blaisdell, Painted Rock Dam, Tyson, Gila Bend Auxiliary

Field, Dateland, Ligurta, Sundad, Mohawk, Palm Canyon, Hyder, and

Roll.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 12 and 117.

AZ Route 85 between mile markers 1 and 119.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 33 and 81.

Torrential rainfall will also be possible with this storm, and may

cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations

and available television stations for additional information and

possible warnings from the National Weather Service.