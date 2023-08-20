High Wind Warning issued August 20 at 1:24PM MST until August 20 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Parker Valley, Kofa and Central La Paz County.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Very difficult driving conditions, especially for
larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and
minor structural damage possible.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition,
strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered
visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or
blowing sand. Use extra caution.