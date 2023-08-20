Blowing Dust Warning issued August 20 at 6:14PM MST until August 20 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Warning, visibility less than one

quarter mile in blowing dust. For the High Wind Warning,

southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Southeastern Imperial County.

* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Warning, until 7 PM PDT this

evening. For the High Wind Warning, until 11 PM PDT this

evening.

* IMPACTS…Severely limited visibilities are expected. Travel

will be dangerous and possibly life-threatening. Very

difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles

traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured

objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and minor

structural damage possible.

Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. If you

encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it

approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your

vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your

foot off the brake pedal.

Remember, pull aside, stay alive.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition,

strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered

visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or

blowing sand. Use extra caution.