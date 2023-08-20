Blowing Dust Warning issued August 20 at 4:12PM MST until August 20 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Warning, visibility less than one
quarter mile in blowing dust. For the High Wind Warning, south
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Yuma, Southeast Yuma County and Gila River Valley.
* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Warning, until 7 PM MST this
evening. For the High Wind Warning, until 11 PM MST this
evening.
* IMPACTS…Severely limited visibilities are expected. Travel
will be dangerous and possibly life-threatening. Very
difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles
traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and minor
structural damage possible.
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. If you
encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition,
strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered
visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or
blowing sand. Use extra caution.