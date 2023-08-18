WEATHER ALERT: Tracking impacts from Hurricane Hilary for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Hurricane Hilary rapidly intensified to a Category 4 early Friday morning with sustained winds of 145 MPH.

Right now Hilary is now a cat. 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 110 MPH.

Hilary's current track is continuing to travel north/northwest to Baja California, as it reaches closer to the U.S. it's expected to downgrade back to a tropical storm and continue to weaken as it enters cooler water.

A Tropical Storm WARNING is in effect for southwest California until Monday for strong wind with gusts in excess of 75 MPH.

A Flood Watch is issued for Saturday to Monday for the entire Desert Southwest.

Excessive runoff is likely especially rivers, streams and low-lying areas.

Measurable rainfall is likely where rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except for higher amounts.

Higher amounts will be expected in southeaster California.

A High Wind Warning is issued for Sunday for the entire Desert Southwest for strong south-eastly winds with gusts in excess of 65 MPH.

Very difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Moderate tree and minor structural damage possible.

Tracking a 2-5% probability of isolated spin-up tornado.

Severe weather alert will continue through Monday.

