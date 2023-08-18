WEATHER ALERT: Hurricane Hilary expected to bring rain and winds this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Hurricane Hilary rapidly intensified to a Category 4 early Friday morning with sustained winds of 145 MPH.

Hilary's current track is expected to travel north/northwest to Baja California, as it reaches closer to the U.S. it's expected to downgrade back to a tropical storm as it enters cooler water.

A Tropical Watch is issued for the next 48 hours for California.

Heavy rainfall Saturday through Monday could produce flooding as Hurricane Hilary moves up to Baja California.

Strong gusty winds will also be a big impact as high winds and damaging winds is possible.

A Flood Watch is issued for Saturday to Monday for the entire Desert Southwest.

Measurable rainfall is likely with the expected heavy rain.

These values are just estimates as of now, but rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except for higher amounts.

A Wind Advisory is issued for Sunday for the entire Desert Southwest for strong south-eastly winds where the highest gusts could peak up to 50 MPH.

Blowing dust could be a factor, which can make it difficult while driving.

Tree damage and power outages are possible, so be alert.

National Weather Service in Phoenix explained the potential impact of Hurricane Hilary for August 18, 2023.