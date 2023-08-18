Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

WEATHER ALERT: Hurricane Hilary expected to bring rain and winds this weekend

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 2:19 PM
Published 3:50 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Hurricane Hilary rapidly intensified to a Category 4 early Friday morning with sustained winds of 145 MPH.

Hilary's current track is expected to travel north/northwest to Baja California, as it reaches closer to the U.S. it's expected to downgrade back to a tropical storm as it enters cooler water.

A Tropical Watch is issued for the next 48 hours for California.

Heavy rainfall Saturday through Monday could produce flooding as Hurricane Hilary moves up to Baja California.

Strong gusty winds will also be a big impact as high winds and damaging winds is possible.

A Flood Watch is issued for Saturday to Monday for the entire Desert Southwest.

Measurable rainfall is likely with the expected heavy rain.

These values are just estimates as of now, but rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except for higher amounts.

A Wind Advisory is issued for Sunday for the entire Desert Southwest for strong south-eastly winds where the highest gusts could peak up to 50 MPH.

Blowing dust could be a factor, which can make it difficult while driving.

Tree damage and power outages are possible, so be alert.

National Weather Service in Phoenix explained the potential impact of Hurricane Hilary for August 18, 2023.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content