Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 9:18PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 918 PM MST/918 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong
thunderstorm 14 miles east of Midland, or 23 miles southwest of
Parker, moving north at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This includes CA Route 95 between mile markers 12 and 36.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.