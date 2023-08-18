Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 9:18PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 918 PM MST/918 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 14 miles east of Midland, or 23 miles southwest of

Parker, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This includes CA Route 95 between mile markers 12 and 36.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.