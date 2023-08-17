Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 7:34PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

MGN
By
Published 7:34 PM

At 733 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17
miles southeast of Kofa Wildlife Refuge, or 45 miles northeast of
Martinez Lake, moving northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Palm Canyon.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content