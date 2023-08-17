Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 7:34PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 733 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17
miles southeast of Kofa Wildlife Refuge, or 45 miles northeast of
Martinez Lake, moving northeast at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Palm Canyon.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.