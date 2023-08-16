Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 5:56PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 556 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles north of Sundad, or 19 miles west of Tonopah, moving north at

10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Areas of blowing dust with

localized reductions in visibility below 1 mile along I-10.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central La

Paz, northeastern Yuma and Maricopa Counties.

This includes AZ Interstate 10 between 63 and 87.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.