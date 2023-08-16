Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 5:56PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 556 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16
miles north of Sundad, or 19 miles west of Tonopah, moving north at
10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Areas of blowing dust with
localized reductions in visibility below 1 mile along I-10.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central La
Paz, northeastern Yuma and Maricopa Counties.
This includes AZ Interstate 10 between 63 and 87.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.