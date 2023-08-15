Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 3:46PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Published 3:46 PM

At 346 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Sentinel, or 27 miles west of Gila Bend, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Sentinel.

This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 71 and 95.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

