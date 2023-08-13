Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 12:58PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 1258 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Brenda, or 37 miles southeast of Parker, moving north at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Quartzsite, Kofa Wildlife Refuge, and Brenda.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 9 and 50.
US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 47.
AZ Route 72 between mile markers 38 and 47.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.