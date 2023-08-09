Wind Advisory issued August 9 at 7:33AM MST until August 9 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
Winds have now fallen below advisory criteria across southwest
Imperial County. Therefore, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to
expire.
