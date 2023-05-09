High Wind Warning issued May 9 at 10:03PM MST until May 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Imperial Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Very difficult driving conditions, especially for
larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and
minor structural damage possible.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition,
strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered
visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or
blowing sand. Use extra caution.