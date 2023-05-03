Wind Advisory issued May 3 at 2:52AM MST until May 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Imperial
Valley.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility from areas of blowing dust plus more difficult
handling, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads
with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.