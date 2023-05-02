Wind Advisory issued May 2 at 1:07PM MST until May 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the second Wind
Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
5 AM PDT Wednesday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 5 PM
Wednesday to 5 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.