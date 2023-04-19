Wind Advisory issued April 19 at 12:51AM MST until April 19 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution.

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

