Wind Advisory issued April 17 at 12:48PM MST until April 19 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Tuesday, then from
1 PM Tuesday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.