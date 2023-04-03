High Wind Warning issued April 3 at 1:38PM MST until April 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* IMPACTS…Very difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and minor structural damage possible. A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution.

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts over 60 mph.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.