High Wind Warning issued April 3 at 1:38PM MST until April 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts over 60 mph.
* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Very difficult driving conditions, especially for
larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and
minor structural damage possible.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition,
strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered
visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or
blowing sand. Use extra caution.