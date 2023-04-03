Blowing Dust Advisory issued April 3 at 12:07PM MST until April 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts over 60 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility
between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust.
* WHERE…Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Imperial
Valley.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility. Very difficult driving conditions, especially for
larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and
minor structural damage possible.
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition,
strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered
visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or
blowing sand. Use extra caution.