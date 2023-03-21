Wind Advisory issued March 21 at 3:42AM MST until March 21 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Kofa, Yuma, Central La Paz County,
Southeast Yuma County and Gila River Valley. In California,
Salton Sea, Southeastern Imperial County, Western Imperial
County and Imperial Valley.
* WHEN…From noon MST /noon PDT/ today to 11 PM MST /11 PM PDT/
this evening.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.