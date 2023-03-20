Wind Advisory issued March 20 at 2:36AM MST until March 20 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the second Wind

Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Western Imperial County and Imperial Valley.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to

11 PM PDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from

noon to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage

possible.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.