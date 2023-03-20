Weather Alert: Next storm system for Tuesday into Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Spring Equinox is today, March 20, 2023, and this is when the sun crosses over the line of the equator, which causes 12 hours of sunlight almost everywhere on Earth.

Another storm system arriving in the Desert Southwest, bringing gusty winds, greater chances for rain, and keeping our temperatures cooler to start the Spring season.

There's a Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County until 11 p.m. tonight for West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph.

A second Wind Advisory is issued for across the Desert Southwest for Tuesday for South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 to 50 mph expected.

In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand.

Take a look below at our future wind speeds this evening.

The Imperial County APCD has issued an air quality alert until this evening due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust.

An incoming storm system will increase chances for rain as early as tonight and into Wednesday across our area, where rain accumulation and lightning are possible.

Higher elevation and mountain areas could experience snow storms.